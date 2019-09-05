Single-use plastic in schools

Sir, – Hot meals are being served in a number of schools, at least one in every county. It’s good to see children getting good wholesome food but I was amazed and shocked to see those meals being eaten from plastic cups with plastic spoons. I thought there was a drive to get rid of single-use plastic, that being the official position of the Government. Encouraging children to use single-use plastic is contradictory, confusing and bad for the environment. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS HAWKE.

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.