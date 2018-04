Sir, – I think it is unfortunate that Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten is no longer planning to propose the introduction of a tax on single-use coffee cups. Mr Naughten suggested the use of compostable cups is measure enough. I wonder did the “reduce” and “reuse” parts of the “reduce, reuse, recycle” phrase escape him? – Yours, etc,

Dr MARY SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough,

Cork.