Sir, – It is even more important for the hospitality sector to cater for singles while we are living with Covid-19.

Going away with groups in the past, I have had no problem sharing with one or two others but this isn’t advisable now.

I was fortunate to have had a five-day break in Iceland in March in a single room, with all that is needed a bed, en-suite, tea-making facilities and a TV!

I am now on Day 191 of self-isolating, cocooning and lockdowns.

The sector would have more staycationers if there were no single supplements when having to book a double room. – Yours, etc,

LILIAN WEBB,

Naas,

Co Kildare.