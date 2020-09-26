Single supplements
Sir, – It is even more important for the hospitality sector to cater for singles while we are living with Covid-19.
Going away with groups in the past, I have had no problem sharing with one or two others but this isn’t advisable now.
I was fortunate to have had a five-day break in Iceland in March in a single room, with all that is needed a bed, en-suite, tea-making facilities and a TV!
I am now on Day 191 of self-isolating, cocooning and lockdowns.
The sector would have more staycationers if there were no single supplements when having to book a double room. – Yours, etc,
LILIAN WEBB,
Naas,
Co Kildare.