Sir, – Each April, I look forward to watching the Masters as it provides such wonderful drama and theatre over the four days.

However, I find the displacement of commentary by too much analysis to lessen the enjoyment of watching.

We are on the couch as spectators not as as part of a golf clinic.

So I need to continue to be greatly comforted by the mute button on the remote. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.