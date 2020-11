Sir, – I am cautiously optimistic that the word “hopeful” will return to common usage in my lifetime. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT

CROSBIE,

Kilshanny,

Co Clare.

Sir, – Signs of better times to come? Donald Trump going, a possible vaccine on the horizon, and George Lee almost smiling on the news. – Yours, etc,

TONY WOOL,

Ballincollig,

Cork.

Sir, – Donald Trump gone (maybe). Coronavirus vaccine (maybe).

Time to buy a lottery ticket (maybe)? – Yours, etc,

FRANK LYNCH,

Limerick.