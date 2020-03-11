Sign of the times

Sir, – After the recent death of Frank Hogan (“Frank Hogan, holder of ‘John 3:7’ sign at GAA matches, dies aged 81”, News, March 9th), wouldn’t it be a fitting memorial if the GAA were to erect yellow John 3:7 signs in prominent places at Croke Park, Thurles and some of the other major GAA grounds? – Yours, etc,

DONAL HUTTON,

Carrigaline, Co Cork.

A chara, – I was sad to read about the death of Frank Hogan. I never knew the man but thanks to your article I now know it was his banner I remember in Croke Park in the late 1980s. Back then it was a different verse, John 3.16. I remember two stewards planning to remove what they considered dangerous and insidious cultish propaganda. We had to remind them that the Bible is perfectly Catholic! – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN Mac GUILL,

Clichy, France.