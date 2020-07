Sir, – What a wonderful piece of writing by Róisín Ingle (“Sideways rain or sporadic shine, Clare is the new Costa”, Life, July 22nd).

We need more of this positivity at the moment. While many of us miss a bit of foreign travel, we shouldn’t forget we have a wonderful asset at our fingertips and now is the time to indulge.

Let’s have more of this positivity. – Yours, etc,

C McNAMARA,

Templeogue,

Dublin 16.