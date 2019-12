Sir, – Sean Fleming (December 4th) observed two swallows feeding on Garryvoe beach last Sunday. In these times of climate change I wonder had the swallows arranged for a late check out or had they an early arrival date?

It is of course possible they were on their way from Northern Ireland but were still debating whether to Leave or Remain. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport, Co Mayo.