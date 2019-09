Sir, – Great shots of the Irish rugby squad in Saturday’s Irish Times Magazine, as one would expect from these photographers! One small quibble; Jack Conan is not pictured at Bray Head. Neither is his dog Jess! They are in Carrickgollogan Wood, looking towards the famous lead mine chimney in the townland of Ballycorus, in south Co Dublin. A beautiful place where I was raised. And now five-in-a-row territory. – Yours, etc,

LARRY DUNNE,

Rosslare Harbour,

Co Wexford.