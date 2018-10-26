Sir, – The proposed legislation to ban short-term lettings will have detrimental effects on the tourism industry (“Government to tighten rules on short term lettings”, News, October 25th).

Visitors will be forced to use hotels and guest houses, which will in turn respond to the increased demand by increasing their prices.

If the Government plans to drive tourists into the clutches of hoteliers by curtailing short-term lettings, it needs to protect those tourists from excessive prices by introducing price controls in hotels and guest houses. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.