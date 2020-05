Sir, – I cannot help but notice what a pleasure it has been doing the weekly shop these days . So much space and time for every one.

Gone is the madness, especially on arriving at the checkout to pay and pack your purchases. No next customer almost on your back rushing to take your space.

I sincerely hope this courteous and calm attitude remains. One significant benefit of this diabolical virus-induced crisis. – Yours, etc,

ANNE McELLIGOTT,

Swords,

Co Dublin.