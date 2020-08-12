Shopping and face coverings

Sir, – I went shopping on “Mandatory Mask Monday”. A security person in one shopping centre had his visor up over his eyes. A checkout operator had her mask dangling from just one ear, and a little girl in the queue happily swung her mask in a circle, spraying any virus particles she had picked up over my visor. Wearing the mask around your neck, like an off-duty surgeon, seems to be the latest fashion

As a man I knew used to say, “Tis worser they’re improvin’.” – Yours, etc,

JOHN WILLIAMS,

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – A photograph accompanying your news article on retail premises (August 11th) showed two of the customers had their masks strapped underneath their chins. God help us all! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – A fine of €2,500 or up to six months in jail for not wearing a mask! May I suggest we get the clampers to collect these fines. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET MURRAY,

Dublin 3.