Shooting of gardaí

Sir, – When a garda is injured or killed in the line of duty it serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous a job being a garda is and how day after day they go out to work and put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us (“Two gardaí shot by man who opened fire from house”, News, May 26th).

Sadly, people forget very quickly until the next time.

It was 35 years ago on May 20th that my husband was seriously injured in the line of duty. He was one of the lucky ones to survive. Many of his colleagues were not. May they rest in peace.

My thoughts and prayers are with those two gardaí and their families. – Yours, etc,

ALICE BLUNDELL

MAHONY,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.