Shelter for unaccompanied minors

Sir, – According to the English language Greek newspaper Ekathimerini on October 24th, the mayors of four districts in Crete, the largest island in Greece, have agreed to take in 400 unaccompanied minors to help to alleviate the situation in the overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands.

The situation in camps like Moria on Lesbos is especially dangerous for unaccompanied children as they are so vulnerable.

The psychological services cannot cope with the number of children who are suicidal because their situation is so hopeless.

Surely Ireland could provide some hope by taking in just 36 unaccompanied children by the end of the year, as was promised by Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan? – Yours, etc,

ALMUT SCHLEPPER,

Dublin 4.