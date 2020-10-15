Sharing the roads

Sir, – I think it is wonderful to have so many cycle-lanes in Dublin and thankfully more to come. But is it possible cyclists can grasp that when the green man for pedestrians comes on at traffic lights that, believe it or not, it means they must stop as well as cars! Yesterday on O’Connell Street in Dublin, while trying to cross as the green man was on, not one or two but five cyclists went straight through the lights.

Three of the cyclists were wearing headphones,which obviously improves their hearing ability but not their eyesight! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McEVOY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.