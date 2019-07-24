Shane Lowry’s Open victory

Sir, – I’m not all that old. But when I took up golf in 1987, Fred Daly’s British Open win at Hoylake was to junior Irish golfers an awesome deed in the mists of time. It was like reading about Fionn Mac Cumhaill and Benandonner at the Giants Causeway or Achilles skulking in his tent arguing with Agamemnon.

Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Portrush Golf Club and Shane Lowry have shown us what our small island can do.

St Benedict teaches us that “when you sing you pray twice”. I understand that Shane Lowry is still singing. It will take him a week to reach Clara.

In these uncertain times we will need to sing and pray twice. But these are the things that we can do together. Onward and upward. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.