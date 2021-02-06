Shamrock in the White House

Sir, – I am annually stunned this time of year by the number of people who complain about our Taoiseach and Government Ministers making official visits to foreign capitals to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Some of your letter writers would seem to have a vision of Micheál Martin pining inside a closed door, football under his oxter, awaiting mother’s permission to go outside and play with his American friends.

Over decades of hard work by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the IDA, this tiny country’s amazing ability to have its political emissaries call to White House and leaders around the globe has played a major part in attracting foreign investment, enhancing tourism and boosting exports.

It is an annual opportunity enjoyed by no other nation that should never be squandered because of fear of begrudgers.

One can only assume most of the quibblers have no idea of the difference between a business trip and a wine-fuelled knees-up in Majorca. – Yours, etc,

LIAM

STENSON,

Galway.

Sir, – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, when asked whether Micheál Martin should visit Washington on St Patrick’s Day, said he could not answer, as such a decision was above his pay grade.

Perhaps he should wait until Robert Watt is installed in his new job and ask him to decide. – Yours, etc,

TOM O’SULLIVAN,

Limerick.