SF and abstentionism

A chara, – Fintan O’Toole is at it again (“What if Corbyn offered Sinn Féin a Border poll?”, Opinion & Analysis, November 12th). Given his preoccupation with Sinn Féin’s abstentionism from the Westminster parliament, which now borders on the realms of obsession, one must ask has your columnist ever spoken with any Sinn Féin member in respect of his propositions before putting pen to paper?

If so, he would quickly discover that there exists no desire to abandon or alter the party’s abstentionist policy among members, with whom the decision to make any change in this regard actually rests. Is it that difficult to comprehend that seeking a democratic mandate on an abstentionist basis means exactly what it says on the tin, ie not taking seats in Westminster under any circumstances? End of.

Perhaps a column exploring the very sound rationale and basis for abstentionism would prove useful for readers. Endless hypothesising, I would contend, is not. – Is mise,

JOE LYNCH,

Ballincollig,

Co Cork.