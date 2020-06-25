Sir, – It was good to read the editorial “Sexual violence – the culture of impunity” (June 24th), highlighting the frightening results of the research carried out by the Union of Students in Ireland and the Active Consent Research team at NUI Galway.

In 2002, the SAVI Report (Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland) was published. It was the most comprehensive research ever carried out on the beliefs and attitudes to sexual violence in Ireland. Its results were as troubling as the current research results. Yes, we have done a lot in the interim to try to combat these heinous crimes; however, after 22 years it hasn’t been enough.

In order to make an all-of-government response meaningful, which is needed to combat these pernicious evils in our society, we now need a dedicated minister who would have responsibility for sexual, domestic and gender-based violence.

This ministry could also encompass the equality and community brief and would work with the voluntary and community sector, which provides the many services for the victims of these crimes. – Yours, etc,

ELLEN O’MALLEY

DUNLOP,

Acting Chief Executive,

Saoirse Women’s Refuge,

Tallaght,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – The horrific abuse, rape and neglect suffered by the O’Reilly children brings forth a subject that we don’t like to talk about – sexual abuse. Ms O’Donoghue, one of the O’Reilly children, tells Kitty Holland that she dealt with her abuse in the only way she could – “by keeping silent” (Analysis, June 20th).

We need to ask ourselves, why do children stay silent? It is because no one was there to listen.

As a society we are uncomfortable at the prospect that a child could be at risk from a parent whose key role is to love and protect their children.

As a social worker for many years, I have worked with children who have suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their parents. It is a hard fact to face.

Sexual abuse exists – and across all sections of our society. Over 400 cases of sexual abuse were reported to Tusla from January to March this year. How many went unreported?

We have a responsibility not to leave vulnerable children to be “thrown to the wind, left to live or die”, as was the experience described by Ms O’Donoghue.

We must listen to children and hear what they are saying to us, whether this is through their words, their behaviour, their sadness, their anger, or sometimes through the deafening silence that surrounds them and their families. – Yours, etc,

SUZANNE CONNOLLY,

Chief Executive,

Barnardos,

Christchurch Square,

Dublin 8.