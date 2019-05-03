Sex work and the law

Sir, – It is delusional to suggest that the transaction that takes place between a sex worker and her client is entirely consensual (Letters, May 2nd).

How many women “choose” prostitution as a career path? Most people end up in this type of work due to unfortunate life circumstances, including poverty, addiction and abuse. Many are coerced into sex work – their predominantly male “bosses” are the ones who profit.

If sex work is truly consensual between both parties, why has there been a 92 per cent rise in violent crime towards sex workers?

We shouldn’t fool ourselves into believing that the sex worker and her client hold a balance of power during the commercial transaction that takes place between them. – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.