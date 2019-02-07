Sex education in schools

Sir, – The “beautiful, coherent, holistic theology of the body” referred to by Colm Fitzpatrick (Letters, February 6th) is all well and good for those who wish to submit themselves and their families to it.

However, religious indoctrination of an overarching nature should have no role in a pluralist, multicultural and multifaith public education system and ought surely to be provided if desired either at home, or denominationally in settings such as Sunday school or confirmation classes. Beauty, after all, is in the eye of the beholder. – Yours, etc,

MIKE LAWLOR,

London.