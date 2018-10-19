Seumas O’Kelly centenary

A chara, – I am delighted to be able to correct Frank McNally on one point in his otherwise excellently researched Irishman’s Diary on Seumas O’Kelly (October 17th); there will in fact be a week of events commemorating this “most neglected genius”.

A small group of enthusiasts have organised a series of readings in Dublin: November 8th at The Teachers’ Club Parnell Square; November 13th at Sweny’s Lincoln Place; November 14th at the Dublin Writers’ Museum; November 15th at Pearse Street Library; and November 16th St Patrick’s College/DCU Drumcondra. All events are free. – Is mise,

MARIA NÍ MHURCHU,

Broadstone,

Dublin 7.