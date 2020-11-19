Setting the bar

A chara, – Dara Calleary and Phil Hogan must be wondering what differentiated their “stated misbehaviour” from that of Séamus Woulfe.

In the light of the Government’s decision not to do anything further in the case of Mr Justice Woulfe, we must assume that the bar for misbehaviour is set at a higher level for certain political office holders than it is for members of our Supreme Court.

It also seems to be set at a different level for different political office-holders.

The leaking of a confidential document by the former taoiseach seems to have merited no more than the proverbial slap on the wrist or the three Hail Marys we used to get for penance in confession as children.

I hope it’s not a case of the higher you go, the lower the bar. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.