Served up on a plate

Sir, – I enjoyed Ross O’Carroll-Kelly’s account of a restaurant where his meal was “served on a 1986 edition of the 01 telephone directory” and Sorcha’s “served on a VHS copy of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (Magazine, September 28th). My joy was tempered several pages later by Marie-Claire Digby’s account of a pop-up restaurant in Dublin with “a seven-course menu entirely composed of things that can be served on sticks”.

Later, I visited a restaurant where the chips were served in a tiny shopping trolley. Sigh. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN KELLY,

Islandbridge,

Dublin 8.