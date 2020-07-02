Separate cycle lanes are essential

Sir, – It is uplifting to read a letter with suggestions for improved cycling experience and safety, as written by Frank Walsh (June 29th).

May I suggest one more? Perhaps An Garda Síochána could send a delegation to the Netherlands before implementing new policies? Could we imagine Dublin or Cork with 72,000 cyclists during traffic peak hours, as is the case in Amsterdam?

Separate cycle lanes are no luxury but an essential safety measure. May the new Government put its best foot forward. – Yours, etc,

MYRIAM ROMMERS,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.