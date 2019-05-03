Sentimental feeling

Sir, – Laura Kennedy writes that James Joyce was guilty of a good deal of sentimentality about Ireland, “as was Beckett” (“Homesick for a place that does not exist, except in memory”, Life, May 1st).

Sadly she fails to furnish the startled reader with examples of these aberrations. How about: “Ireland is the old sow that eats her farrow”? That’s Joyce. And: “I’d prefer to live in France at war than Ireland in peacetime.” That’s Beckett. – Yours, etc,

RONAN FARREN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.