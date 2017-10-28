Sentencing

Sir, – Judge Karen O’Connor reduced the sentence handed down to Tom Humphries on the basis that “the higher the profile and success of a member of society the greater the fall”. Does this mean that if someone is exceptionally successful and privileged then they will be allowed to walk free, as simply being reduced to the status of everyone else is punishment enough? And that those who have never had success and privilege in the first place are presumably being punished all the time? But for what? – Yours, etc,

PETER WIBBERLEY,

Celbridge, Co Kildare.