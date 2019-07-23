Sir, – The chants at a rally in North Carolina of “Send her back” aimed at the Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar were sensibly not endorsed by President Trump. Were similar chants of “Send him back” to erupt at one of her rallies, I am sure she would be equally horrified.

Donald Trump’s motherland is the Isle of Lewis. The God-fearing, largely Presbyterian inhabitants of that island have had little time for racists, adulterers, or those who desecrate the Sabbath by playing golf. Ilhan Omar might get a warmer welcome in Somalia than he would in the Outer Hebrides.

Such a rally cry might catch on, but, fortunately for the citizens of Stornaway, prove impossible to implement. – Yours, etc,

JULIAN

GAISFORD-

ST LAWRENCE,

Howth,

Co Dublin.