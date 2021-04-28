Selling books

Sir, – I agree completely with Una Mullally that bookshops should be categorised as essential businesses (“Public space must be prioritised for bookselling”, Opinion & Analysis, April 26th). While many people have struggled to concentrate on reading, it has been a lifeline for so many others. It is most unfair that while some “essential” shops have been also selling lots of books, our independent bookshops have had to remain closed. – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.