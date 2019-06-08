Seen and heard on the Luas

Sir, – A few minor improvements to the Luas might reduce the number of incidents with motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Make it more visible by painting it in anything other than that drab grey colour, flash the headlights alternately like US locomotive “ditch” lights, and replace that ridiculous bell with a hooter.

Perhaps the original idea was to make it inconspicuous, but it creeps up almost unnoticed, as I discovered recently. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE

REYNOLDS,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.