Seeing is believing

Sir, – The screw in my elderly mother’s glasses fell out, and although we tried to fix it, we couldn’t find a suitable screw.

When we got in touch her opticians, Mullins & Henry, they said to leave the glasses in the porch, someone would come to the house, repair the glasses in the car and place them back in the porch. There would be no charge. This all went according to plan and the glasses were repaired the same day.

Pretty impressive! – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.