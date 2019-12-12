Seeing cyclists in the dark

Sir, – Unlike David Doyle (December 11th), I don’t recall gardaí­ wearing white gloves, however I am aware that when driving behind any other road user, I’m responsible for ensuring I stay a safe distance from anything in front of me.

Given the principle that the motorist is the most dangerous road user, not just by overwhelming statistics, but by virtue of the size of their vehicle in any collision, I’m sure Mr Doyle will agree with me that the responsibility is on the motorist to remain attentive enough to notice hand-signals if they are so close that they risk rear-ending a more vulnerable road user. – Yours, etc,

COLIN McGOVERN,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.