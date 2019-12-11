Seeing cyclists in the dark

Sir, – I would like apologise to the cyclist I almost hit on Monday night.

As they were wearing a high-visibility jacket and had bright lights this would seem even less excusable but it was only as the cyclist passed close in front of my car that I first saw the hand signal to turn right. The reason being the hand was in a black glove at the end of a black sleeve.

I am primarily a motorist, who cycles occasionally. I wear a bright red jacket when cycling.

I understand black jackets are more fashionable but I am old enough to remember gardaí on point duty wearing white gloves so their hand signals could be seen.

While these have gone out of fashion there are a wide variety of skiing gloves with reflective strips that I believe are fashionable. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown, Dublin 14.