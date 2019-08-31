Seats and public transport
Sir, – As a pensioner with no obvious signs of infirmity, other than silver threads in the thatch, I find that passengers on the Red Luas line are much more likely to offer me a seat than the smartphone gazers on the Green line. – Yours, etc,
TONY CORCORAN,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 14.
A chara, – A strategy employed with great success by a senior pal in order to secure a seat on crowded public transport – approach a young man and emphatically declare, “You’ll have to let me have that seat, or else I’ll have to sit on your lap”.
Never known to fail! – Yours, etc,
MARGUERITE PHELAN,
Donnybrook,
Dublin 4.