Seasonal weather

Sir, – My climate change action was to cut my lawn on St Stephen’s Day and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I couldn’t quite believe how advanced is the growth of the spring bulbs.

I got a few concerned looks from walkers on the Greenway but that is their problem. It’s whatever switches you on, I suppose! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Here in Kerry, lawnmowers are out in force, birds are singing and crows are building nests. Sam Maguire must be heading south. – Yours, etc,

IAN HASSELL,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.