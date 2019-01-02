Seasonal variations

Sir, – In late December 2018, as the lawnmower skirted around the cherry trees already in blossom, this operator (in T-shirt) reflected on what to call our current climatic condition. – Yours, etc,

JOHN MARKEY,

Julianstown,

Co Meath.

Sir, – In my front garden in Dublin yesterday the last rose of summer was growing alongside a daffodil, the first sign of spring. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH BARRETT,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Is something seriously amiss when daffodils and carnations are in full bloom outdoors at the end of December? – Yours, etc,

LIAM GEARY,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.