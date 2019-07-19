Sir, – So, the Government won’t support the EU proposal on seasonal time change. I was very much looking forward to the change. Leaving work in one month of darkness instead of three would shorten the winter. They say we must stay in line with Northern Ireland. A backward step. Maybe we should also leave the euro and adopt sterling and go back to measuring distances and speed in miles, which would also keep things in line on the island of Ireland. I think it’s a case of the tail wagging the dog. I’m not a happy camper. – Yours, etc,

LEO MORAN,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.

Sir, – No matter what time it is in Northern Ireland, it seems that there is always time for a bonfire or a march. It is utterly depressing. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – There are already two time zones in Ireland : 1690 and 1916. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DELANEY,

Dublin 2.