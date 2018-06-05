Seasonal stamps

Sir, – Letter writers (June 1st) expressed some alarm at what themes may inform this year’s Christmas stamps.

An Post has invited customers to help us design stamps celebrating their most treasured Christmas traditions, both festive and religious. The Irish public have voted in their thousands for their favourite themes to travel on cards and parcels all over the world. Christian themes such as the Nativity and church services figure strongly, as do those of family and tradition such as Christmas swims, decorating the tree, writing cards and watching festive favourites on TV.

We’re working hard to make Irish stamps even more special this year. Stamp suggestions for the 2021 and 2022 annual stamp programmes are also most welcome. – Yours, etc,

AILEEN MOONEY,

An Post Stamp Design,

GPO, Dublin 1.