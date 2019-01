Sir, – Further to Roger McGrath’s letter (January 19th), the version I remember is: “Spring is sprung, the grass is ris, I wonder where the birdies is? The bird is on the wing, how absurd, I always thought the wing was on the bird!”

The above to be declaimed in one’s best Jimmy Durante accent. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COLLINS,

Ballyclough,

Limerick.