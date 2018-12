Sir, – Rather than purchasing additional carbon credits, Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton could enforce a blackout on office space in Dublin. Quite a number of office spaces remain entirely lit 24 hours a day and seven days a week, irrespective of activity. Surely this is having an adverse impact on our carbon emissions and could be easily remedied. Enforce that before taxing us, please, Minister. – Yours, etc,

ALAN O’BRIEN,

Sandymount,

Co Dublin.