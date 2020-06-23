Seanad requires urgent reform

Sir, – The continuing uncertainty of the proposed coalition deal highlights a serious flaw in the Seanad (“Warning of political crisis if Green Party members reject coalition deal”, News, June 22nd).

Without an approval of the deal, a new taoiseach cannot be elected by the Dáil.

This in turn blocks the selection of 11 appointed members of the Seanad, which results in renewal of the important Offences Against the State Act being blocked.

It is absurd, and now shown to be dangerous, for any members of a democracy’s national legislature to be appointed rather than elected.

Reform of the Seanad must be among the many vital issues the next government handles. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.