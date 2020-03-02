Seanad elections
Sir, – Most of the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs who lost their Dáil seats are hoping to be nominated for the vocational panels in the Seanad election.
I presume they all have the relevant qualifications to represent these industry sectors? – Yours, etc,
TADHG McCARTHY,
Bray,
Co Wicklow.
Sir, – The vocational panels have a decidedly fusty air to their names: administrative, and industrial and commercial, for example. Why not a few more panels to reflect the times we line in? An entertainment panel, perhaps? Or a hot-air panel? – Yours, etc,
JANE RYAN,
Dublin 3.