Sir, – News that warm summer weather is here means one thing. Hordes of Irish media types traipsing to Sandycove, Co Dublin, to capture images of people at the beach and at the Forty Foot for publication in newspapers and on television.

These tiresome pictures are now as boring and predictable as seeing the Golden Gate Bridge in every superhero movie representing the only recognisable structure in the United States of America. This may come as a shock, but there are other places in Dublin and Ireland where swimming and relaxing by the sea is popular. Come back Dry Robers. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.