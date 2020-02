Sir, – Maria O’Mahony (February 8th) suggests that the Dart could become a screen-free zone.

I’ve tapped out more than a few letters to The Irish Times while en route over the years.

Perhaps her proposal has merit after all! – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Simplex demands paper and pen, never a screen. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.