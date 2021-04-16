Sir, – You conclude your editorial (“Irish Times view on Scottish independence: Impetus builds for a vote”, April 15th) on the question of Scottish independence by stating “a referendum should follow” next month’s Scottish election.

If we go back to the 2014 referendum, we find the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) case was based upon the financial independence to be provided by North Sea oil, which is no longer the case.

No mention has been made about the Scottish/English border, and how that will be managed, particularly if Scotland joined the EU.

This brings into question which currency Scotland would use – sterling or the euro?

There are many other issues to be addressed like the much lower level of traditional activities like shipbuilding, and the desperate need to improve the health and education services.

These are the areas the SNP should be addressing, and not waving the Saltire like a magic wand. – Yours, etc,

MIKE

CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.