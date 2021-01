Sir, – Fintan O’Toole writes that, “concessions recognising Quebec as a ‘separate society’ took the sting out” of its independence movement in the 1990s (“Brexit could help Scotland’s first minister over some of the obstacles to independence”, Opinion & Analysis, January 16th). The term used then was “distinct society”. The difference is significant. – Yours, etc,

FRANK GAVIN,

Toronto, Canada.