Science and research

Sir, – In response to the letter by Daniel Carey (July 1st), which suggests changing the name of the new Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science to the Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Research, I might remind Mr Carey that science has been significantly underrepresented in Government and indeed many sectors of Irish society – such as in television coverage – for many decades.

Research refers to a process that can be applied to any endeavour, many of which have enjoyed the full backing of the public purse since the foundation of the State. Given the critical impact of science on public-health management, climate-change action and indeed at the centre of economic prosperity from core jobs in science to the future of agriculture in Ireland, science in particular needs robust representation at governmental levels today. It is long overdue. The department’s name is appropriate to our times, and necessary in focus. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.