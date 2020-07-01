Science and research

Sir, – The creation of a new department is to be welcomed, but the name – Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science – is problematic and potentially divisive. Presumably “science” is intended in the European sense of the word, which includes the biological, computer, engineering, health, mathematical, natural, and physical sciences alongside the humanities and social sciences.

However, as we know, in ordinary use here “science” has a narrower compass, exclusive of the arts, humanities and social sciences.

To avoid confusion and any cherry-picking, the Government might consider replacing “science” with the more inclusive term “research”, and create the Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Research. – Yours, etc,

DANIEL CAREY,

Galway.