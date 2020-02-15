Sir, – Owen Doyle’s graphic piece on spectator behaviour at schools’ rugby matches should not be a surprise (“‘Your father works for my father’: Schools rugby turning toxic in the stands”, Sports Opinion, February 14th).

For some years conduct on the stands and terraces at Pro 14, European and international matches has also been slipping, not quite to recent Murrayfield standards, but enough to be worrying.

It is increasingly more enticing to watch rugby at home, or in the pub, rather than to brave the ignorant booing, incessant disruption by beer swilling and weak-bladdered “fans”, early leavers, and the mindless chatter of patrons during critical points in a match. – Yours, etc,

PAUL MURRAY,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.