Schools, pubs and Penneys

Sir, – Doireann O’Sullivan (Letters, June 18th) is wise beyond her years. She correctly asks what does it say about us that we can open Penneys and pubs before schools.

Principals, teachers and school staff need support, reassurance and most importantly sensible guidance on how to re-open as soon as possible to limit the further damaging effects of school closures on children. – Yours, etc,

Dr ELLEN CRUSHELL,

Dean, Faculty of Paediatrics,

Royal College of Physicians

of Ireland,

Kildare Street,

Dublin 2.